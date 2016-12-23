AL BOE releases report cards on public schools

You can now see how schools are doing in Alabama online.

Friday, the state board of education released its inaugural report card for public schools. You'll be able to see scores for things like learning gains—student achievement and graduation rates.

A snapshot of the statewide numbers shows a 90-percent score in learning gains, a 59 in student achievement and an 89-percent graduation rate.

To check your child's school, at the top of the page, click on "Select a district," then scroll to your county or city. You can also opt to select individual schools in the "Select a School" section.

There's an interactive state map on the left-hand side of the screen. You can click on your county to also see scores.

In 2012, Legislation was passed to mandate the report card accountability system. Initially, the report card was supposed to have actual "A - F" letter grades. But the state BOE dropped that in October.

