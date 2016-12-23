'Sow Baby' provides organic baby food in Birmingham area

One Birmingham mom is using her children's dislike for store-bought baby food, to start making and selling her own and organic version.

The company is called Sow Baby. Sabrina Parker's says one of the goals of her organic baby food line is to help babies develop good eating habits at an early age.

It all started when Parker's daughter's body didn't adapt well to processed baby food.

So, she used her culinary background to come up with tasty and healthy baby foods options.

Right now, she is making the product out of her house while fulfilling several incoming orders a week.

Parker started Sow Baby organic back in November and it has taken off since then.

"Sow Baby is not just here to sell you baby food and that's it. I personally believe that once your baby is equipped for a better palette, what happens then? Are you going to just start giving them chicken nuggets when they're 18 months because they are no longer on baby food," Parker asked.

We want to journey with you. We want to show you how to feed your whole family," she continued.

Parker says all of the products are locally grown.

Click here to visit Sow Baby’s website: http://www.sowbaby.com/

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.