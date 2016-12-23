Woman's Christmas wish granted thanks to generosity of others

A big Christmas wish was granted after a woman was forced to give up her beloved cat.

“I really can’t explain how much this cat means to us,” I’sha Wright said while talking about her cat named “Baby Cat”

That’s why it was so hard for Wright to give up “BabyCat” last week. She just moved into her Jefferson County apartment and was told in order to keep her cat, she would need to pay a $350 deposit plus $25 every month.

That’s money she doesn’t have, especially around the holidays. I’sha tried getting coworkers to take him, but no luck. So, she was forced to surrender him to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

“I just remember looking in the cage and his eyes were so big and I felt like such a monster for having to leave him,” Wright said with tears in her eyes.

Beth Roberts was there, too, with some kittens.

She overheard Wright's story.

“This lady walks over to the cat kennel is just sobbing telling her cat goodbye and it just broke my heart,” Roberts said.

Roberts couldn’t get that image out of her head, so the next morning, she went online and posted about I’sha’s story in the “Magic City Kitties” Facebook group.

Hundreds of people starting commenting saying they want to help.

Eventually, a GoFundMe page was created and within 30 minutes of it going live, $800 was raised.

“Not ever in my wildest dreams did I expect to get on there and see people saying, 'I’ll donate. Let's get this cat home,'” Roberts said.

And that’s exactly what happened. I’sha was able to reunite with “BabyCat” earlier this week. She’s more than thankful to strangers for making her Christmas wish come true.

“Every day I’m on there talking to my new friends trying to meet up give everybody hugs and tell everybody thanks. Because it just doesn’t seem like enough because they returned the biggest part of us home,” I’sha said. “Everyone has opened their hearts to Babycat and I and I feel like they’ve adopted me too. It's a perfect Christmas.”

I'sha tells us she's donating the leftover money to the humane society in the event someone else finds themselves in a similar situation. She says this story isn't just about a cat. It’s about people helping people.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.