Head of BJCC responds to claims of drug overdoses creating a 'mass casualty' event at Bassnectar concert

The head of the BJCC is responding to concerns from an EMS official who called a concert held at the venue last year "a mass casualty event" because of the number of drug calls first responders answered.

“I've never seen a population where drug overdoses were that large in volume and that significant in the variety of drugs,” Joe Acker said.

Acker is the head of the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services, or BREMS.

BREMS helped coordinate the 26 patients transported from the Bassnectar concert last year New Year's Eve.

It was so bad, Acker equates it to a mass casualty event and says he recommended to the BJCC board that Bassnectar not be allowed back under the same conditions.

“My recommendation was that I don't think it's a good idea for Birmingham to have that kind of an event if it's going to be like it was last year,” Acker said.

In a phone interview Friday, BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider called Acker's reference to a mass casualty "excessive" and he says the plan that's in place this year, a plan he says Acker's company helped create, should cut back on problems.

Snider says it includes, screening concert goers before they go in and more first responders inside the building.

Acker says if security is able to do a good job screening before drugs come in, then the night may not be so bad.

“But if it's the volume it was last year, no ma'am, they will not be able to handle it,” Acker says.

“I'm in a situation where we have to value human life above everything else and that's the reason we're worried about it and raised the issues we raised.”

