Calhoun Co. bar owners buy home for homeless man

Mark Holman was a mechanic in the Navy who was a lieutenant when he retired.

A stroke made it hard for him to find work, which, in turn, made it difficult to afford housing.

Holman was homeless when he met Daniel and Cynthia Mosley, co-owners of Blu's Bar in Saks, just outside of Anniston.

His three-month friendship with the couple has gotten him an actual house.

The home, which all three still admit needs a lot of work, is located just five minutes away from the bar. Daniel Mosley says he was able to buy it for just a little money, as well as "a few things sitting around my yard" including motorcycles and a 1952 Willys Jeep.

Cynthia Mosley says one of their bartenders befriended the man, shared food with him and had her husband bring him blankets. That inspired the couple to do what they could.

"He's a veteran, he's a person," Mrs. Mosley told WBRC. "And he'd been on the streets."

Daniel Mosley hired Holman to do the windows on Mondays, earning him enough money for a tent that he pitched in some nearby woods.

"I just wanted to help him out," said Daniel Mosley. "And me being a veteran"--Mosley's full-time job is in the Alabama Army National Guard--" and he was a veteran, and, you know, wanted to help him."

"That's one thing that was pretty awesome, you know, he never asked for anything," Cynthia Mosley added. "We saw a need there and decided to give.

The giving didn't stop there. The Mosleys stocked his kitchen with groceries from Winn-Dixie and some small appliances and got the electricity and gas turned on. They set up a GoFundMe account, plan a motorcycle ride to help him, and even plan to have him over for Christmas. They even gave him a small Christmas tree. And a mattress store located next door to Blu's donated some bedding.

Holman says he had a stroke in January, and since he couldn't bring in money, he gave that home back to the bank. After a stay in the Salvation Army and a brief stay in an abandoned building, Holman found himself out on his own.

A trip to Blu's Bar to watch the Alabama-Ole Miss game brought the Mosleys into his life and changed his luck.

"Nobody can throw me out. No payments," Holman says with a laugh about his new house. "It's just something you would not believe, I have never heard of somebody doing that for somebody."

Holman is already paying it forward. Another homeless friend is how his roommate, and with his new, big back yard--on the parcel of property that came with the house--Holman plans to build a garden and give away the food to his friends and others in need. This, from a man who says, a short time ago, he was getting mostly curse words and obscene gestures from mostly younger people who may not have understood his military background.

