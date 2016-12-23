1 person killed in wreck on Old Springville Road and Brewer Drive

Center Point firefighters and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are investigating a deadly wreck that has shut down Old Springville Road and Brewer Drive.
The wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday. One person involved in the three-vehicle wreck was killed. No one else was hurt.
Deputies found an SUV on fire with the driver still inside.
Investigators say the SUV was speeding and drove recklessly before the wreck and collided head-on with another vehicle and caught fire,
