Louisiana woman killed in Sumter Co. crash

A Louisiana woman has died in a crash in Sumter County.

The two-vehicle accident happened Thursday around 10:52 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 26 mile marker, eight miles northeast of Livingston.

State Troopers say Angela Michelle Primeaux, 36, of Baton Rouge died at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa after the 2001 Jeep she was a passenger in hit a 2013 Ford Escape before leaving the road and hitting a tree.

The Jeep’s driver, Ronnie Dean Spence Jr., 33, of Orchard Hill Georgia was also taken to DCH for his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

