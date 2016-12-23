Birmingham native selected for international fellowship on global food problems

Sydney Herndon, a graduate of Oak Mountain High School and Auburn University, is one of three graduate students selected for an international fellowship working on global food problems.

The Kirchner Food Fellowship, based in Birmingham, is an initiative of the Kirchner Impact Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the merchant banking firm Kirchner Group.

Herndon and two other fellows will tackle issues of global food security and sustainability, learning how to invest in companies that are making a social impact.

"What's really cool is we're not just learning classroom or textbook, we're actually getting to deploy capital at the end of the program," said Herndon.

While at Auburn, Herndon became interested in issues of poverty and food access through her classes and studying abroad.

She encourages people to learn more about the issue and support organizations, like food banks and community gardens, that are helping to alleviate hunger in local communities.

"Often hunger is spoken about like an outside problem, but we have hunger right here in Birmingham," said Herndon.

Herndon is currently earning a master's degree at Emory University in Atlanta while also completing the fellowship.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.