Mickey: Warmer temperatures for Christmas

Today is expected to be a flip version of our weather yesterday. We are expecting more sunshine to begin our day with increasing clouds as the day progresses. Look for highs this afternoon to top out close to 60 degrees and southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with lows near 51 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

North Alabama could see a slight chance of showers on Saturday. Most of us will likely stay dry, but we may experience a few sprinkles. This system mainly affects those traveling northward into Tennessee or Kentucky. Light to moderate shower activity will affect those motorists.

Christmas Day looks to be dry, variably cloudy and warm. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

A weak wet weather system could give us a chance of scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy. A stronger frontal driven storm system could give us showers and thunderstorms by next Thursday.

I'm going to be off for next week, got to get those vacation days in.

Have a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year!

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.