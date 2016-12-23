Christmas Day restaurant openings and closings

Your presents may be wrapped and the Christmas tree may be up, but what happens if you’ve forgotten to plan Christmas dinner.

You may have some fast food and sit down options, according to restaurantnews.com.

Here are some of the area restaurants' hours:

Applebee’s—special holiday hours

Arby’s—Hours vary on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Brio—closed Christmas Day

Buffalo Wild Wings—participating locations open

Chili’s—open Christmas Eve

Dunkin Donuts—participating locations open Christmas Day

Flemings—open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

IHOP—participating locations open Christmas Day

McDonald’s—participating locations open Christmas Day

Olive Garden—open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Waffle House—open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas day

