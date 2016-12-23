Christmas Day restaurant openings and closings

Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle accident on Lakeshore Parkway and Oxmoor Road.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle accident on Lakeshore Parkway and Oxmoor Road.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is nearing a political and legal crossroads, a year after his relationship with a former aide broke up his marriage and tarnished his image.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is nearing a political and legal crossroads, a year after his relationship with a former aide broke up his marriage and tarnished his image.More >>
State troopers say both southbound lanes on I-20/59 SB just before the McFarland Boulevard exit are now open after a wreck Monday morning.More >>
State troopers say both southbound lanes on I-20/59 SB just before the McFarland Boulevard exit are now open after a wreck Monday morning.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are battling four house fires in Ensley.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are battling four house fires in Ensley.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A spotty shower is possible this morning before noon, otherwise it will be dry.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE A spotty shower is possible this morning before noon, otherwise it will be dry.More >>