Chicken and Potato Chowder

Ingredients:
1 ½ cup chicken diced
2 cup diced potatoes cooked
½ cup diced mushroom
½ cup diced onion
½ cup diced Celery
½ cup diced carrots
½ cup diced bacon
½ cup diced bell peppers
Thyme to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Garlic powder and onion powder to taste
Olive oil
Directions:
Heat sauté pan and add chicken and bacon, sauté for 2 minutes. Then add carrots, onions, celery, mushrooms and bell peppers; sauté for 2 minutes and add potatoes, sauce and thyme. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add seasoning to taste.
Sauce recipe:
3 cups chicken broth
2 cups milk
¼ cup butter
¼ flour
Roux:
Melt butter and add flour cook for 2-3 minutes. Place chicken broth and milk in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil and add roux. Season with salt and pepper.
