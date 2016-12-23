Chicken and Potato Chowder - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicken and Potato Chowder

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Ingredients: 

1 ½ cup chicken diced
2 cup diced potatoes cooked 
½ cup diced mushroom 
½ cup diced onion 
½ cup diced Celery 
½ cup diced carrots
½ cup diced bacon 
½ cup diced bell peppers 
Thyme to taste 
Salt and pepper to taste
Garlic powder and onion powder to taste
Olive oil

Directions:

Heat sauté pan and add chicken and bacon, sauté for 2 minutes. Then add carrots, onions, celery, mushrooms and bell peppers; sauté for 2 minutes and add potatoes, sauce and thyme. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add seasoning to taste.

Sauce recipe:

3 cups chicken broth 
2 cups milk
¼ cup butter 
¼ flour 

Roux:

Melt butter and add flour cook for 2-3 minutes. Place chicken broth and milk in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil and add roux. Season with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly