Chicken and Potato Chowder

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup chicken diced

2 cup diced potatoes cooked

½ cup diced mushroom

½ cup diced onion

½ cup diced Celery

½ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced bacon

½ cup diced bell peppers

Thyme to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder and onion powder to taste

Olive oil

Directions:

Heat sauté pan and add chicken and bacon, sauté for 2 minutes. Then add carrots, onions, celery, mushrooms and bell peppers; sauté for 2 minutes and add potatoes, sauce and thyme. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add seasoning to taste.

Sauce recipe:

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk

¼ cup butter

¼ flour

Roux:

Melt butter and add flour cook for 2-3 minutes. Place chicken broth and milk in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil and add roux. Season with salt and pepper.

