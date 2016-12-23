Tractor-trailer hits deputy's vehicle, building in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tractor-trailer hits deputy's vehicle, building in Birmingham

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working to clear the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler, a sheriff’s deputy and a building.

The tractor-trailer struck a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and then struck a DaVita dialysis building on 22nd Street South and 3rd Avenue South.

About 18 patients are in the building. 

Officers say the intersection is expected to be closed for a while, due to the truck threatening the integrity of the building. 

Crews will wait until the patients finish dialysis treatments before a structural engineer will determine how to safely remove the truck. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

