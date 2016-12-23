Tractor-trailer hits deputy's vehicle, building in Birmingham

Crews are working to clear the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler, a sheriff’s deputy and a building.

The tractor-trailer struck a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and then struck a DaVita dialysis building on 22nd Street South and 3rd Avenue South.

About 18 patients are in the building.

Officers say the intersection is expected to be closed for a while, due to the truck threatening the integrity of the building.

5:20am: crash involving 18-wheeler into dialysis clinic bldg across from Sweet Tea Restaurant on Bham southside pic.twitter.com/lQbSkOp3gq — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) December 23, 2016

Crews will wait until the patients finish dialysis treatments before a structural engineer will determine how to safely remove the truck.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

