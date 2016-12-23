UPDATE: Suspect in custody in deadly lounge shooting, Victim identified

UPDATE: Suspect in custody in deadly lounge shooting, Victim ide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A suspect has been arrested in a  shooting at a lounge in Birmingham that killed a woman and injured three others. 

The suspect was arrested four hours after the  3 a.m. at GM Lounge in the 3800 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard North, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

Investigators identify 51-year-old Linda Hall as the person killed in the shooting.  

Three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Two black men were seen circling each other as if they were going to fight prior to the shooting. Police say one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang. 

