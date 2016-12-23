UPDATE: Suspect in custody in deadly lounge shooting, Victim identified

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a lounge in Birmingham that killed a woman and injured three others.

The suspect was arrested four hours after the 3 a.m. at GM Lounge in the 3800 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard North, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

Investigators identify 51-year-old Linda Hall as the person killed in the shooting.

Three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two black men were seen circling each other as if they were going to fight prior to the shooting. Police say one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.

