Karle's Korner: Unfiltered: Nick Saban's Christmas letter to Santa Claus

The following is a commentary from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

We all know it: He just doesn’t have the time.

While we remain anxious about the gifts that Santa Claus may bring come Sunday, Alabama football coach Nick Saban simply has no time to mess with the big guy as he’s preparing for a game. So consider this to be my Christmas gift to the coach: A letter from Nick to Santa, written by… me!

Dear Santa,

Saint Nick here… get it? Saint Nick? Man, I crack myself up. Anyway, I want to say how much I admire your work. While you prepare to fly hundreds of thousands of miles around the world powered by a bunch of flying reindeer in freezing temperatures, I feel that I can relate- I mean, just yesterday the heated seat on my new Mercedes malfunctioned on a recruiting trip, so I had to get Cedric to order up a chopper. Seriously, I consider it great comfort to know that in the coming days, we both are about to bring great joy to thousands of people- and by the way, Santa, that suit you’re wearing could be a darker shade of red.

Before I give you my Christmas wish list, I hope you don’t mind if I offer up some critiques. First, your weight. No offense Santa, but it appears that you are on the Seafood Diet- you see food and you eat it. I mean, you make Big Al look like Adam Griffith. The good news? Scott Cochran, our strength and conditioning coach, has agreed to accompany you on your Christmas Eve flight. Of course you’ll have to tell Scott to chill with the “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” calls or he will wake the kids. Trust me, Scott’s an energetic guy: He will stand in the back of that sleigh for twelve hours doing jumping jacks and hold up four fingers when you’re in the home stretch of your run.

Now to your reindeer: While I appreciate the efforts of Dancer, Dasher, Comet, Rudolph and the guys, I have been unimpressed with the pace of their practice runs. Remember, reindeer fly like they practice, so you might want to go hard on them the next few nights (just don’t take their legs out from under him). And remember, you should never, under any circumstances, let a rookie reindeer talk to the media. YOU are the one voice on your team, and is up to you to make sure that the uncontrollable Cupid doesn’t start running off at the mouth. Remember, mediocre reindeer don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre reindeer.

And I have to be honest: It might also be a good time to look into buying a new sleigh. I’ll tell you what: The folks at my dealership can offer you a new CLK GTR AMG Super sport sleigh (Price: $3.3 million).. don’t worry, I’ll give you 1.7 percent financing. Trust me Nick, if you flew home in that puppy, you’d be the hottest guy at the coldest place on earth.



How about a game plan for Christmas Eve? What has worked for my team this season is starting slow and finishing strong. It’s a perfect way for you to put a little scare into your fan base before running the competition out of the house. While you don’t have much competition out there (I consider the Easter Bunny to be the equivalent of Vanderbilt), it’s always best to remember that consistency in performance is what will get you through a tough night. And if you have any problems sliding down a chimney, call me immediately, as one cannon ball from Reuben Foster will push you through.

Now to my wish list: Now that Kiffin is leaving (ya think it was the a** chewing?), I really don’t need much, but if you have it in your heart, here a few things I’d like to find under my tree at 7 am Christmas morning before I head to work at 7:30:

A life supply of Little Debbie’s. I certainly love my granddaughter Amelie, but she’s found my Little Debbie’s jar. All that I require each morning for breakfast are two Little Debbie’s and a black coffee, but those cakes are becoming scarce. Thankfully Amelie has yet to locate the Keurig.

Lifetime, guaranteed contracts for all of the other 13 football coaches in the SEC. The way I’ve been beating their butts, my wish is that they all stay where they are.

An identical twin who can sit in on those brutal media briefings twice a week and after games. Please, Nick, if I have to field one more dumb question from one of those dweebs, I think I’ll be heading to the lake sooner than I thought.

Instant access to Jay Seawell and Steve Hudson. You don’t know how great it is to have a golf expert follow you on every hole of every round of golf you play.

Something else for lunch. I’m getting so tired of grilled chicken salads that I would rather eat a pound cake.

An offensive coordinator who orders up runs (actually, I believe that has been taken care of).

An order to all Bama fans to remain in their seats at every home game even if it is 37 degrees, sleeting, and we lead La-Monroe 62-3 in the third quarter.

A guarantee that none of my players will skip a bowl game… oh, wait: We’re in the playoffs every year… never mind.

A fake ID for my quarterback. If people believe that he’s actually a high school senior, he might stay around while.

Can you keep ESPN’s Marty Smith out of the game room?

A muzzle for Finebaum.

A statue of my wife outside Bryant-Denny Stadium- heck, she’s been running the house for nearly half a century.

A bigger coffee table for my office to make room for more championship rings.

That’s about it Santa- notice that I didn’t ask you for more national titles. Don’t worry, by the looks of those other playoff teams, that will take care of itself. I’ll make a deal with you: I’ll wish you good luck on Christmas Eve, if you wish me good luck on New Year’s Eve.

Give my best to Mrs. Claus (that’s German for “Roll Tide,” right?), the elves, and of course my favorite reindeer, Prancer (kind of reminds me of Jalen Hurts). Just trust the process and all will be well, a’ight?

Merry Christmas, Saint Nick- man, that does sound good, doesn’t it? Now about that bird’s nest of a beard.. can your elves please make you a razor?