Birmingham's street light upgrades help to fight crime

State troopers say one southbound lane on I-20/59 SB just before the McFarland Boulevard exit is open after a wreck Monday morning involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.More >>
State troopers say one southbound lane on I-20/59 SB just before the McFarland Boulevard exit is open after a wreck Monday morning involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are battling four house fires in Ensley.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are battling four house fires in Ensley.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A spotty shower is possible this morning before noon, otherwise it will be dry.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE A spotty shower is possible this morning before noon, otherwise it will be dry.More >>
An East Birmingham man showed the true definition of neighbors helping neighbors Sunday.More >>
An East Birmingham man showed the true definition of neighbors helping neighbors Sunday.More >>
Tonight we’re monitoring an outbreak of strong to severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma.?More >>
Tonight we’re monitoring an outbreak of strong to severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma.?More >>