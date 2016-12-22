Birmingham's street light upgrades help to fight crime

Birmingham city leaders are working together on ways to fight crime. Several street lights in Birmingham are getting an upgrade.

Alabama power is working with the city to put in LED light bulbs to help make neighborhoods safer. So far, Alabama Power has installed 5,600 lights. By the end of the project, 30,000 will be installed.

Keisa Sharpe with Alabama Power explained how these lights need a lot less maintenance.

"You are talking about significantly longer times between having to repair or replace these lighting fixtures and greater energy efficiency as well," Sharpe said.

The city says that it could reduce their electricity bill by 50-70 percent. It’s a joint effort with Birmingham city, Alabama Power and Birmingham Police.

The goal is to keep communities and neighborhoods safer.

"Well, one thing about it is environment can contribute to crime. So whenever you can improve the lighting you decrease the likelihood of crime occurring," Chief A.C. Roper with the Birmingham Police Department said.

They aimed to get the lights up in crime hot spots first.

"Improve lighting will help anyway because not only will it help the environment and the public safety aspect but it also makes people feel better about that place or about that area," Roper explained.

This project is expected to be complete by Dec. 2018.

