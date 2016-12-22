First responder describes number of medical calls at 2015 Bassnectar concert as 'mass casualty event'

A first responder who says he worked an unusual number of drug overdoses at a 2015 Bassnectar concert told us Thursday he's concerned the same thing could happen when the artist returns to Birmingham again this New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Eve 2015, Joe Acker was headed to the Bassnectar concert. Not to attend, but to work.

As the head of Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services, or BREMS, he was to helping route patients that needed to be taken to the hospital. He knew a busy night lay ahead.

“We had notified all the hospitals of the potential for, we didn't know how many, overdose patients for a concert at the BJCC,” he recalls.

As he headed north on I-65 he noticed a car sitting partly in the lane, lights on, engine still going.

“So I got out and went up to it and there's a fella laying cross wise in the front seat, keeled over," Acker said. “I got the door open and pulled him back and sure enough, he was breathing four times a minute and I said, I got an overdose here.”

He called the fire department. EMTs arrived and gave the patient Narcan.

“And we woke him up and he said, 'I'm going up to the [Bassnectar] concert. I want to go.' And we said, 'No. You're going to the hospital," Acker said. “And so that's a situation where I couldn't even get to start the routing of patients because we were already having that.”

Acker says the situation didn't just affect the patient involved, but also the broader public.

“There were three crashes on NB I-65 as a result of that situation. And that was just the start of the night. So that's the kind of situation we were in last year,” he said.

First responders say more than two dozen people were transported the hospital during a concert held last New Year's Eve at the BJCC.

Reflecting on the night, Acker describes it as a mass casualty event.

“The volume of patients that came out of there last year is the largest volume I've ever seen and I've worked EMS and mass casualty incidents like

this over 40 years,” he said.

He says of 38 patients who were treated, 26 of them were transported to local hospitals.

Acker says most of them were patients who had overdosed on everything from cocaine to heroin, meth and LSD.

He says first responders didn’t even recognize some of the drugs.

“We did 26 patient routings out of there and started at 8:00, 8:30 something like that. The last ones were at 1:30 [a.m.] to 2 [a.m.],” Acker said. “And there were a lot of minors. I was surprised at the age.”

He says the patients ranged from under 18 to someone in their fifties.

Acker believes there were likely more overdoses than the first responders even knew about. That's because sometimes, he says, groups of concertgoers will treat each other.

“So in situation like that, one of their friends will shoot them with Narcan and knock the drug out of them. Well, it doesn’t knock the drug out of them, it just reverses their actions," he said.

Acker says the situation made an already hectic night worse.

New Year's Eve is one the busiest for first responders.

“If we have that many overdose patients come in again, it taxes our resources and that means someone will have to wait longer to get an ambulance to them," Acker said.

BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider told WBRC Wednesday their plan for this year's Bassnectar show includes searching concert goers before they enter

and having an adequate number of first responders inside the building.

The BJCC also requires the promoter to provide a private medical company that can transport patients. Red Mountain Entertainment is the promoter. They declined to comment Thursday.

