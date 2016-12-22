Troopers increasing patrols starting Friday

Buckle up.

ALEA State Troopers say 60 percent of all fatal crashes in Alabama this year involved someone who was not wearing a seatbelt. Ninety-nine percent were because drivers were speeding or driving under the influence.

Troopers say they are concerned the coming holiday weekends will follow this year's deadly trend.

"Last year, during this same period, 26 people lost their lives in Alabama. If that trend continues, then that's a lot of people that are not going to be around for the holidays and they're not going to see 2017," Jess Thorton said.

Starting Friday, ALEA will have more troopers on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, under the influence and not wearing seatbelts.

