Ramsay's girls basketball team helps families in need for 3rd st - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Ramsay's girls basketball team helps families in need for 3rd straight year

Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Ramsay High School girls' basketball team helped four families in need Thursday.

It gave toys, clothes and gift certificates to four families from Norwood Elementary School.

The girls' coach said this is something his players need to do.

"I hope they just get a sense of understanding that we must give. It's all about giving and this is the time of year that we want to give. I just think they'll feel good afterward," coach Ronnie Jackson said.

Jackso said this the third year the Ramsay girls' teams have done this.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly