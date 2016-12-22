Troopers searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Winfield

ALEA State Troopers are searching for a missing teen from the Winfield area.
Troopers say 14-year-old Alexis Mae Busha was last seen on County Road 173 at 5 a.m. Thursday wearing a black or blue Patagonia jacket, light colored pants and a white t-shirt.
She's described as a 5'3", 140-pound white girl with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who knows here whereabouts is asked to call Winfield police at (205) 487-4333, Chief Brett Burleson at (205) 395-1057 or call 911.
