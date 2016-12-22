UPDATE: Birmingham police search for driver who struck 4 pedestrians in Wylam

Birmingham police are responding after they say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Wylam Thursday afternoon.

The scene is in the 4800 block of 7th Avenue.

Birmingham police on scene say the driver in this case intentionally left the road and struck these people while they were on the sidewalk.

"We're investigating this as an assault with the motor vehicle being the weapon of choice rather than an accident," Lt. David Rockett said.

When police were originally called to the scene, it was unclear how many people were struck.

Police confirm four people, possibly teenagers, were struck. Two of the victims were taken to UAB with serious injuries and the third person was taken to Children's of Alabama. The fourth person was not seriously hurt and walked away from the scene. Everyone is expected to survive.

They do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Officers are searching for an older model, blue Ford Explorer.

This is a developing story so please check back for updates.

