What's Right With Our Schools: Engaging Elementary Engineers

If you were given a box of materials on the spot, could you create a winning vehicle?

It becomes a pinnacle of critical thinking for third to eighth graders and just part of what happens when the University of Montevallo teams up with Shelby County Schools to host Engaging Elementary engineers.

Third through eighth graders have to figure out how to make sure the vehicles they made stay intact and protect the rider.

Sophie Majcher's team is from Mt Laurel Elementary.

"Well, it's got a popsicle stick bottom with straws and straws attached as a bumper and it has wheels," Majcher said.

It was only after they got to a competition at the University of Montevallo that they found out the mystery rider was an egg.

Needless to say, there was a lot of cracking up. Honda provided the ramps and engineer judges.

"The egg represents a person in a car. First thing: did the egg break? If the egg didn't break, then you are, of course, a go. The other thing is if you don't have, like, a seatbelt on the car and you are ejected, so you are also in trouble. So, if the egg is ejected from the vehicle, they are also disqualified," said Kaleb Allen, a Honda engineer who judged the competition.

Another engineering brain teaser required the students to make rollercoasters. The object is to go as a slow as possible.

Splash Adventure engineers helped to judge the paper coasters

"The winning team is the one in which the marble takes the longest which is just the opposite of what a regular roller coaster would be in terms of the speed going down so they have to do a lot of critical thinking,” Dr. Lucia Macpherson said.

"We want students to understand that they can do math. They hear all the time from their parents, ‘I am not good at math.’ Well, that's not acceptable. We wouldn't say I am not good at reading," Regional AMSTI Director Cissi Bernhard added.

Many of the students come from AMSTI schools, but many do not.

Bernhard admits it's frustrating when funding is the main reason.

"Not every school can be AMSTI at this point. We don't have enough money to continue taking on new AMSTI schools, so we didn't want to limit this opportunity just to those schools so it's all of the students in this region," Bernhard said.

Bernhard said all of Shelby County's K-5 schools have the Alabama Math Science and Technology Initiative known as AMSTI.

