Holiday travel: 7 signs you are driving drowsy

It’s a recipe for danger on the roadways.

You lose focus, your attention is not good and neither is your decision making. It sounds like drunk driving, but it’s also the description of a drowsy driver.

“Drowsy driving is a huge problem,” Clay Ingram of AAA of Alabama says. “We’ve all seen those cars on the road that have been drifting from lane to lane,” Ingram said.

In fact, AAA finds 16 of every 100 traffic crashes occur in part due to drowsy driving.

If you find yourself in that situation, Ingram says you must take action.

AAA has even created a checklist to monitor yourself during that holiday drive:

You have trouble keeping your eyes open and focused Your head bobs or you can’t hold your head up You yawn frequently or rub your eyes repeatedly You find yourself drifting from your lane You drift off the road and hit the rumble strips You miss signs or drive by your exit You are unable to remember what you have recently passed

If you experience any of these symptoms, Ingram recommends you pull over to a safe place immediately, take a brisk walk or get a power nap.

While many believe all you need is some caffeine to wake you up, Ingram says it doesn’t replace sleep. Coffee, soda or candy with caffeine may boost alertness, but it typically takes about 30 minutes to enter your system and take effect.

The best plan before that trip is to get a good night’s sleep and schedule breaks at least every two hours or 100 miles.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.