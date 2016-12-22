Wes: Plan on some unseasonably warm weather for Christmas weekend

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: We will continue to feel the chill tonight as temperatures tumble into the low to mid-40s by 8 p.m. It will be a nice evening for finishing up some holiday shopping or checking out Christmas lights. We will remain dry, with a chilly north breeze and a partly cloudy sky. A slight surge of cooler air will d rop high temperatures into the 50s for tomorrow under a partly sky. After tomorrow, however, we will enter into an unseasonably warm pattern that may continue through the middle portion of next week.

SMALL CHANCE OF SHOWERS FOR CHRISTMAS EVE: As the warmer surge of air develops this weekend, an axis of rain will setup to our north, stretching from north Mississippi into far north Alabama and Tennessee. As for our area, we will notice a big increase in clouds on Christmas Eve Day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. I can’t rule out a few showers north of I-20 Saturday night so we’ve included a small 30% chance of rain. Christmas Day looks dry and very warm, with highs in the 70s.

FINAL WEEK OF 2016: The 70-degree temperatures will return on Monday and we will likely be tracking more showers across far north Alabama. There are some indications this wet weather may track a bit further south Monday evening, so we’ve included another chance of rain for late Monday. I’m expecting little change on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy conditions and a small chance of showers. The upper air pattern should start to change by Thursday, sending a cold front our way. This should bring an increasing chance of rain and possibly a few storms during the Thursday/Friday time frame. Be sure to check in with us beginning with the Four for more specifics on rain chances and timing. You can also watch our LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

