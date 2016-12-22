UPDATE: Winfield Police Chief says missing teen has been found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Winfield Police Chief says missing teen has been found

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Alexis Busha. (Source: Winfield Police) Alexis Busha. (Source: Winfield Police)
WINFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Winfield police say officials found missing teenager, Alexis Busha, 14 shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Brett Burleson says she was found near her home.

Troopers had previously issued a missing child alert for Busha.

