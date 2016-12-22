No foul play suspected in Fairfield church fire

Just as they were preparing to host Christmas Eve services, a Fairfield church caught fire Thursday.

Fairfield, Midfield and Birmingham fire departments responded to the Christ Episcopal Church on Lloyd Noland Parkway.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause but at this time, they do not think it was intentional. The news is a relief to church members.

"I just saw the building in smoke and it just broke my heart," congregant Ruthie Thomas said.

Thomas has been a member at Christ Episcopal Church for about 30 years.

Thursday, she watched with other members as heavy smoke billowed out of the building.

"We left everything decent and in order. We want to know what started this fire," Thomas said.

That remains a mystery at this time but according to Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton foul play is not suspected.

"There is no reason at this point to think anything suspicious. But of course we will still do our entire investigation," Sutton said.

Members say the building where the fire started is used as a meeting and fellowship area and does contain a kitchen.

"It's going to be extensive damage but the building as you can see is not a total loss. A lot of the contents have been saved," Sutton said.

Sutton says the main sanctuary was not affected. Thomas says she's grateful the firefighters acted as quickly as they did.

"And I thank God that they did respond. And trying to put that fire out," she said.

Because the fire didn't spread too far, Sutton thinks the church can continue with Christmas Eve services.

