SPLC files for restraining order against ADOC commissioner after inmate's suicide

Montgomery’s Southern Poverty Law Center filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jefferson Dunn after an inmate who testified in a trial regarding prison mental health died of an apparent suicide.

The organization requested the order, also known as an emergency injunction, “to prevent further irreparable injury, including but not limited to, serious physical injury and death, to class members,” according to court documents.

According to the request, the department failed to respond to the risk suicidal prisoners are placed in.

“Though they have been on notice of the systematic failures to provide adequate mental health care to acutely suicidal prisoners and prisoners at risk of becoming acutely suicidal, Defendants have failed to respond in an objectively reasonable manner to this risk,” the request reads.

The request asks that Dunn, ADOC Associate Commissioner of Health Services Ruth Naglich, as well as agents and officers of the ADOC make sure that all prisoners in the system receive a psychiatric evaluation within 24 hours of being placed on suicide watch and provide constant supervision for ADOC prisoners who are suicidal, among other demands.

The request comes after 24-year-old Jamie Wallace committed suicide in state custody on Dec. 15. The SPLC says two days earlier, Wallace had been released from suicide watch without seeing a psychologist.

"He was in their highest level of care available within the ADOC and he was still left alone. He was not provided with counseling, and he wasn't tended to in the way and he ended up killing himself, " SPLC attorney Maria Morris said.

Wallace was the first to testify in a federal lawsuit filed by SPLC on behalf of several inmates regarding mental health issues.

During his testimony, Wallace said that an officer provided him with a razor after asking if he wanted to kill himself.

Wallace was serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of a 2013 Jefferson County murder.

According to ADOC's attorney, both sides will meet Friday for court-ordered mediation.

The mental health trial will resume in 2017.

