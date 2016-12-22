Man charged after police find missing Tuscaloosa woman's body

Jennette Sims Brannon was reported missing on Dec. 9. Call Tuscaloosa police if you have information about her whereabouts. Source: TPD

Tuscaloosa investigators say a man is in custody on murder charges after authorities found the body of a missing woman.

Charles Richard Sexton, 58, is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond after officers received information that he was involved in the death of 30-year-old Jennette Brannon.

Investigators found her body at the bottom of the embankment in a wooded area near Sexton’s Coaling-area residence on Wednesday, Dec. 21. They said a tip led them to his house.

"Having someone come forward with information definitely helped in making a huge break in this case," Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit Captain Gary Hood said.

Brannon was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 9.

Sexton was charged with murder based on evidence and his statements to police, according to a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit.

Investigators say they're still looking into what happened but they know Brannon was last seen alive Dec. 6.

"It's our understanding there was a party at that residence and that was the last anyone had seen Jennette Brannon. There was alcohol and possibly some drugs involved. But I can't confirm that at this time," Hood said.

Investigators are asking people with more information to come forward.

They say Sexton does have a criminal history.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.