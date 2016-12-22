Full Moon Bar-B-Que's Chocolate Pie

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Hersheys cocoa

1/3 cup flour, all purpose

2/3 cup sugar

3 cups of milk

4 egg yolks

2 tablespoons margarine

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 9inch pie crust or graham cracker crust

Directions:

Sift flour and Hershey's cocoa. In a mixing bowl add sugar, flour and Hershey's cocoa, mix thoroughly by hand. In a double boiler bring water in bottom pot to a boil then turn heat down to a simmer. In top pot add milk and egg yolks, using a wire whisk mix approximately 5 minutes.

Add sugar, flour and Hershey's cocoa mixing very well. Stir every 10 minutes cooking for 2 hours, place whisk into mix and remove, if it drips it is not done

Fill pie shell with ingredients and place in oven, cook for 15 minutes at 325 degrees (Pie shell should be light brown)

Top with whipped cream if desired

