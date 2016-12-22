Goodwater woman killed in car crash

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman from Goodwater.

The single-vehicle accident happened December 21 at 6:30 p.m. on Alabama Highway 148, four miles east of Sylacauga.

Troopers say Aurea Alday Gregg, 51, was a passenger in a 1991 Honda Civic driven by Mark Anthony Alday Samson, 21, of Goodwater. Gregg was killed when the car left the road and hit several trees.

Gregg was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center where she died a short time later. Troopers say Gregg was not wearing her seatbelt.

Samson was also hurt and taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

