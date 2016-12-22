40-year-old man shot to death in Ensley

Authorities have identified the man shot to death in Wednesday night shooting in Birmingham.

Andre Lee Brown, a 40-year-old Fairfield resident, was found shot multiple times in the 900 block of Vinesville Road in Ensley, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

"I just looked out the window and the guy was laying on the ground," said Timothy Paige, who runs a nearby business.

Police say Brown often hung out at a nearby gas station and many times was seen pan-handling in the area.

Paige says he was in his business at the time of the shooting and narrowly escaped the gunfire himself.

"When the officer came in to pull the slugs out we noticed that one of the bullets hit the bar on the other side," he said. "It was the mercy and grace of God that allowed me to survive this incident I would say."

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.