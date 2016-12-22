Mickey: Warming up for Christmas

We begin our Thursday morning with no fog and no freezing cold air for a change.

Look for mid-level clouds to linger for a bit this morning and decreasing clouds for this afternoon. Highs should warm into the upper 50s with west winds shifting to the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight we should see partly cloudy skies with lows near 37 and light east winds developing after midnight.

Friday we should see partly cloudy skies with highs again in the upper 50s and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

An approaching trof will likely bring rainfall into north Alabama Saturday, but a ridge of high pressure is expected to keep areas south of I-20/59 dry.

The rain should temporarily be out of here by Christmas day. Sunday should be warm with variably cloudy skies and highs near 73 degrees.

Monday night into Tuesday morning of next week we have another shot at seeing some rainfall.

Showers should move south of us by Wednesday. Another wet weather system moves in from the north again on Thursday.

No severe storms appear to be in the cards for next week.

