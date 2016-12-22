3 in custody after police chase, crash on I-20/59 NB in Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 in custody after police chase, crash on I-20/59 NB in Bessemer

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC video)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Three people are in custody following a chase that ended in a crash on the interstate in Bessemer.

The chase began in the Eastern Valley area of Jefferson County and ended after the car crashed into the concrete divider on I-20/59 North.

No word on what led to the chase. 

