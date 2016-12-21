Tuscaloosa PD hands free Christmas gifts to area kids

Tuscaloosa police spread around that holiday cheer by giving local kids free Christmas gifts on Wednesday.

More than 100 children gave officers Christmas lists and were granted a wish off that list at the annual Christmas party at PAL GYM.

“Seeing them smile that does it for me just seeing that I have helped to be a part of bringing happiness to them for this Christmas,” Officer Lillie Leatherwood said.

PAL stands for the Police Athletic League. It serves more than 200 children with special after-school programs in the city of Tuscaloosa.

“We appreciate everything they do for the kids. This is what she wanted: a baby doll,“ said Kerry Brown, whose daughter received a gift.

PAL is also a juvenile crime prevention initiative.

If you're interested in signing up your child, contact Tuscaloosa police.

