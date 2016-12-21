Family describes heart-wrenching loss of McCalla teen

The family of a McCalla teen shot to death opened up after learning prosecutors have new charges and new suspects in the case.

A total of four suspects are charged with playing a part in the death of 18-year-old Ashlynn Sparks who was gunned down in Lipscomb.

It is a tough time for her family, especially being during the holidays. Learning about the arrests brought them some peace, but nothing can stop the heart-wrenching pain they are going through.

Ashlynn’s aunt, Kristy, said it’s hard for the family to be in their home right now.

"When you walk in, it's a somber, silent, almost a void feeling," she described.

A home decorated ready to celebrate the holidays is now an empty place that this family can hardly bare to be in.

“There is something missing. You can feel it," Kristy said.

Kristy watched Ashlynn grow up. She said the news of her passing was like a nightmare she couldn’t wake up from.

"There were a lot of special memories and it makes me mad that there is not going to be anymore," Kristy declared.

Kristy said that she and her family are thankful for the arrest and that these people are off the streets but are still staying faithful that forgiveness will come with time.

"I hope they remorsefully and are on their knees sorry for what they did," she said.

Ashlynn's family is still trying to cope with this heart-wrenching loss.

They are trying to figure out how to move forward and keep her memory alive.

"She made a huge impact and she is still making one. The Justice of Ashlynn page just started as information and it kind of sparked from there, you know? It was like this is going to be her tribute," Kristy explained.

Ashlynn’s family wants to use the page to continue her legacy. They hope to use her story to help fight crime in the Birmingham area. Kristy told me if just one life is saved from this page, it is worth it.

