New passenger rail station headed to Tuscaloosa

A new passenger rail station is headed Tuscaloosa's way after receiving a railroad grant.

Developers are already calling city leaders to talk bringing in new business surrounding the future rail station.

Councilman Kip Tyner says Amtrack is looking at putting their new station in Alberta in the old Leland shopping center just one mile away from the UA.

Since then the city of Tuscaloosa was recently given about $315,000 from the Southern Rail Commission.

There is no word yet when they expect construction on this to begin.

“It hasn't been on the fast track we'd like to see but we know that it's coming and it's going to be significant for Alberta,” Tyner said.

Tyner believes this will be a huge economic impact for the city because of the activity that surrounds an Amtrack station.

