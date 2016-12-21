Authorities make significant drug bust in Hanceville

Police are calling it a recent drug bust the largest in city history and it all started with a traffic stop in Hanceville.

The officer suspected something illegal was happening and worked with Blount County officials to setup a sting.

The suspect, Bradley Neal Steele, 33, of Blountsville led police on a chase before they caught up to him.

Officers say they found a stash house after arresting him. They say they also seized about 110 pounds of marijuana bud and other drugs including cocaine and ecstasy.

Steele faces trafficking charges and is being held on a $3 million bond.

