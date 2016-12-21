Jill: Not much drop with our temperatures overnight

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start on Thursday and then increasing amounts of sunshine.

Temperatures will be mild again and highs will generally be in the middle and upper 50s. Areas south of I-20 could reach the lower 60s.

Similar weather is expected on Friday. If you are traveling locally the weather will be nice. If you are taking a flight to Minnesota or Wisconsin for example, you may encounter some delays as light snow is in the forecast. Showers will develop from Missouri and points southward.

On Saturday, the rain associated with that same system grazes north Alabama, Tennessee and points westward. Areas north of I-20 stand the best chance of rain. South of I-20 will be drier, sunnier and warmer. Temperatures rise into the 60s on Christmas Eve.

A dry and warm Christmas Day is likely. Temperatures start off in the middle 50s and rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s during the afternoon hours. Severe storms are possible on the other hand during the afternoon and early evening hours in east Texas, east Oklahoma, west Arkansas and west Louisiana. The winter side of the storm system will bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, too.

The mild pattern lingers through at least Wednesday of next week. Showers will be possible again on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next chance for thunderstorms looks to set up next Thursday. I don’t see a severe threat at this time.

