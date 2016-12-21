TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving 18-wheeler, pickup causes delays on I-20/59 southbound in Birmingham

Birmingham fire and police are responding to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup just before exit 129/Messer Airport Highway on I-20/59 southbound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue says one person was ejected from the pickup and another was trapped in the pickup. They have been transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler is OK.

As of 10:30 p.m., two lanes were open for traffic but still expect delays if you are merging on from either I-59 or I-20.

Check back for updates as we get them.

