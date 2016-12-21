LifeSouth holds blood drive amid emergency need

LifeSouth is reporting an emergency need for blood.

The organization held a drive today at its center on West Oxmoor Road and for every donation, they in turn donated a teddy bear to a child at Children's of Alabama.

"We are in emergency need right now of O negative blood. What emergency need means is that we have less than two day supply. O negative is the universal donor. During the holidays LifeSouth asks that people not forget to give the biggest gift, and that is life You can save by giving," Leah Ratliff with LifeSouth said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.