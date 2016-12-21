ALDOT says construction at I-65 and I-59/20 is 25 percent complete

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says work on the interchange of I-65 and I-59/20 is 25 percent complete.

ALDOT says if construction continues at this pace, it could move ahead of schedule.

The highway department is in phase two of a massive project to replace the interstate bridge system through downtown.

We checked to see what that means for traffic in early 2017.

"There shouldn't be major changes in the first months of the year," ALDOT engineer DeJarvis Leonard said. "You'll see a lot more bridge construction going forward."

In addition, he says ALDOT is working with the city on finalizing designs for property underneath the bridges that run alongside the BJCC.

Once complete, the public will get a chance to comment on those plans.

