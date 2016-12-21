Discovery Channel filming show about Anniston's 'Black Widow'

More than 40 years after her story rocked Calhoun County and captured national headlines, a new show is being filmed in Anniston about the woman known as the "Black Widow."

Anniston police posted photos on Facebook of a crew from Investigation Discovery filming at the department on Wednesday. They're making a show about Audrey Hilley.

You may recall she was convicted of the 1975 poisoning of her husband and later died of exposure while trying to elude authorities.

The new show will air on Investigation Discovery in the Spring.

