Hoover PD searching for 2 men accused of credit card fraud

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police are asking if you recognize two people they suspect of using stolen credit cards.

Police say these two men bought almost $3,000 worth of items with stolen cards last month at the Best Buy in Riverchase Village.

Police say the cards were also used in Tuscaloosa and Fultondale.

