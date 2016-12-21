BJCC defends Bassnectar concert set for New Year's Eve

The head of the BJCC is defending a concert set for New Year's Eve in spite of numerous medical calls made to the same concert hosted by DJ Bassnectar last year.

Birmingham Fire Chief Charles Gordon said during the 2015 set, his department treated 38 concertgoers, 25 of which were taken to local hospitals.

Gordon said some of those transports were due to illegal drug use, but he can’t say how many.

A source has told WBRC 23 of the 25 transports were due to illegal drug use, including heroin.

“I'm not aware that the 23 transported were related to drugs at all,” BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said during an interview on Wednesday.

“It's going to be outside the norm for say, a country western event or a sporting event. But for this type of event, we don't know,” Snider responded when asked if the numbers given by the fire department were high for an event with 17,400 attendees.

Chief Gordon said the numbers are higher than most events they’ve worked at Legacy Arena.

“But we know if the numbers are that high this year, we're prepared to deal with it,” Snider added.

He says that preparation included speaking with officials at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, where Bassnectar performed to a similar size crowd in October.

Snider says during that event, a small number of people were taken to the hospital.

“And the type of plan we're going to implement this year, they had a total of six which would be very in line with any event the size of 17,500 people," he said.

He says the plan includes searching concert goers before they enter and having an adequate number of first responders inside the building.

He says it also requires the promoter to provide a private medical company that can transport patients.

“That's our first and foremost charge is the safety and security of those attending events at our facility. And we take that seriously and we feel like for the event this year, we've got a plan that will provide just that,” Snider says.

On Wednesday, WBRC reached out to Red Mountain Entertainment, which is the concert promoter for the event. As of this article, they have not returned

our call.

WBRC also reached out to Paradocs Worldwide out of New York. We are told that is the medical company Red Mountain Entertainment has contracted with to provide medical service for the Bassnectar concert.

As of this article, they had not returned our call.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.