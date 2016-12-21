Attorney claims client shot in self-defense

A Jasper attorney is not disputing his client shot and injured a Cordova police officer, but he says he did so in self-defense.

Attorney Brett Wadsworth represents Roman Higginbotham, the 19-year old accused of shooting off-duty officer Shelby Luttrell.

"It's been reported or it appears that he was the aggressor or whatever, but there are eye witness reports that it happened the other way," said Wadsworth.

When asked about the shooting and whether his client did it, Wadsworth didn't deny that fact.

"Right, yes. There is no disputing that what so ever in regards to that," he said.

The shooting took place at High Forest Apartments in Jasper. Wadsworth claims his client was followed, and that the shooting was a result of him trying to defend himself.

Wadsworth says an eye witness reported to him that Luttrell and another man attacked Higginbotham.

"He was getting beat up pretty bad," said Wadsworth.

We were not able to contact Luttrell, but it should be pointed out he has not been charged with any crime.

Meanwhile, Roman Higginbotham is in the Walker County jail on first-degree assault charges.

"I can't comment on that at this time," said Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe, when asked if there was any reason to believe this could be self-defense.

However, Poe did say new witnesses have come forward.

"We have some conflicting statements. And so we're having to gather all the statements we possibly can and, it seems like every now and then another one pops up," Poe said.

Poe says it could take some time before this investigation concludes.

