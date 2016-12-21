Santa Claus, carolers return to Hotel Finial in Anniston

Santa is once again back in place for the Christmas season in Anniston.

As far back as the 1960s, travelers on Quintard Avenue could see Santa looking out the turret window at the Victoria Inn.

New owners Ginger and Sen. Del Marsh, the President Pro-Tem of the Alabama Senate, found Santa and a set of cut-out carolers, in storage.

The decorations are once again on display at what's now called the Hotel Finial, a building believed to date back to 1889.

“When Del and I were renovating, that was the most-asked question, was, 'Do you have Santa? Where is Santa? Will he be looking out that window?' So, yes, he is here and if you drive by on Quintard, you'll be able to see him,” Marsh said.

The Marshes called in some local artists to touch up the carolers, which line the steps leading up to Hotel Finial.

Santa overlooks the intersection of 16th and Quintard from the turret, which is actually a rented room. Those who stay in the turret are asked to keep Santa lit up until about 10 p.m.

The turret is part of what’s known as the hotel’s “Ballroom Suite” because it was once its ballroom.

