Suspect enters plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect in killing of Alabaster clerk

The man accused of killing an Alabaster gas station clerk was formally arraigned Wednesday in a Shelby County courthouse.

Michael Powell has been indicted for capital murder in Tracy Lattay Algar's death.

He told the court he was not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect.

Powell is accused of killing Algar at the Alabaster Chevron during a robbery on October 30.

Because of Powell's plea, a whole other set of rules now apply. A Birmingham defense attorney says normally the prosecution bears the entire burden of proof, but this type of plea changes that.

"Because a person is presumed to be sane, so therefore the burden goes to the defendant. So that's why he has to put on evidence to satisfy the trial, whether it be a judge or jury by clear and convincing evidence," Roger Appell said.

Powell is also facing obstruction of justice and tampering with physical evidence. He will be arraigned on those new charges at a later date.

