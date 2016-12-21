ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers looking for phone ID numbers on eBay, Craigslist

Planning on selling a smartphone on eBay? You may get potential buyers asking for the phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity, or IMEI.

It’s a unique ID number found in your phone’s settings.

"When a phone is reported stolen, they actually keep lists of stolen device IDs. Carriers then block that ID of a stolen phone,” Ian Huckaby, Raycom Media Regional IT Director said.

Huckaby says scammers then hunt for good IMEI's on sites like eBay or Craigslist to activate their stolen or cheap black market phones.

"Now they'll reprogram that phone with your valid one and suddenly, their $5 investment and a little bit of time, will turn into a $500 or $600 phone for them,” Huckaby said.

That basically means if you find a buyer your phone is now useless. The same goes if you’re trying to sell a smartphone online, it could have a bad IMEI number.

You’ll find plenty of phones on eBay, but experts say before you buy do your homework. Huckaby says, if you're making a local transaction, say on Craiglist, try to do it at a carrier store like Verizon or AT&T and have them activate the phone for you. Also, buy from a known, credible source.

"It may not be quite as cheap as buying hand to hand, but those are all going to be legitimate phones,” Huckaby said.

