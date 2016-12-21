ALGOP: 9 elected Democrats switch parties in Randolph, Cherokee counties

Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.More >>
The rain is beginning to thin out in coverage from west to east across our area. At the time of this update, the heaviest rain was located over Etowah, Cherokee, and Calhoun counties. ?More >>
David Smith used sign language to thank Northport firefighters and others at his home to install a unique smoke alarm in his bedroom.More >>
Anniston police say a woman who hadn't been seen since March 20 has been found safe.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency canceled AMBER Alert Saturday after finding a missing 11-month-old boy.More >>
