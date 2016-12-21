ALGOP: 9 elected Democrats switch parties in Randolph, Cherokee counties

The Alabama Republican party says it has welcomed nine former Democratic elected officials as new members to their party.

Two are from Cherokee County and the remaining members are Randolph County elected officials.

"The Alabama Republican Party is excited to welcome nine new elected officials to our team. We look forward to strengthening our counties and state through conservative ideals and policies with their involvement in the Republican Party," Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said.

Those new members are:

Billy "Stump" Lane – Randolph County School Board District Four

John Dwight Hall – Randolph County School Board District Three

Pam Taylor- Randolph County Revenue Commissioner

George Diamond – Randolph County Judge of Probate

Chris May – Randolph County Circuit Clerk

David Cofield – Randolph County Sheriff

Terry Sparks – Randolph County Coroner

Jeff Shavers – Cherokee County Sheriff

Dwayne Amos – Cherokee County Circuit Clerk

