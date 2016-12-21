Deputies searching for 3 burglars in Etowah County

Deputies in Etowah County released surveillance video of a burglary and need the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Deputies say two black men and one white man broke into the Mountain Top Food Mart at 11240 US Highway 278 W, in Altoona at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone able to identify the suspects should call Lt. Robin Grant at 256-458-6846 or the anonymous crime tip line at 256-543-2893.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.