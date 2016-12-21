Police arrest credit card theft suspect in multi-agency operation

A Pleasant Grove man is in custody after officers discovered he had cloned credit cards.

Pleasant Grove police have charged Amadou Diallo with encoded data fraud and possession of a forgery device.

After Diallo's arrest, officers obtained warrants to search his residence and a storage unit. They found an additional 90 cloned cards, a credit card embosser and a card reader/writer. Police say they also found stolen credit card account numbers and baking identification numbers. They say Diallo may have also visited websites commonly used to buy or sell stolen banking information.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $360,000 bond.

